Who loved a visit to the Lynn Street market

Grantham’s, the Empire and the public market. They were all part of Hartlepool’s past.

And their other common denominator was they were all iconic parts of Lynn Street which gets our attention in today’s Memory Lane feature.

Rowland's furniture store which later became the Dovecote Salerooms.

Did you love a trip to the market or to one of the stores, such as Rowland’s? What do you remember buying?

What about Woolworths, Hardy or Lamb’s? Who remembers paying a visit to these Hartlepool favourites?

And who remembers the days of live entertainment at the Empire?

Would you love a return to those days when Lynn Street was a thriving centre?

Some of the shops - and the Empire Theatre - in this Lynn Street shot.

Get in touch and share your memories of the town’s retail world in times gone by.

Let’s share some great memories.