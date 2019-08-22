Steetley is pictured in 1989. It had been a major employer in Hartlepool from the 1930s and the towering chimney was a landmark on the West View and Headland skyline for decades.

Who remembers working at these Hartlepool and East Durham factories?

From Steetley to Cerebos – we’ve got a selection of former workplaces for you to browse.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 16:45

Take a look through our reminders of factories where thousands of people would have worked and made friends – as well as lots of memories – in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.

Do you remember these scenes and did you work at one of our featured factories?

Or is there another plant that you spent time at and would like to tell us about? Get in touch and tell us more.

1. Aladdin

The Aladdin factory in Brenda Road made thermos flasks. Did you work there? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.

2. Cerebos

Workers at Hartlepool's former Cerebos salt factory. The plant later became RHM, Sharwoods and Centura Foods at different points. Do you remember working there?

3. Reeds Corrugated Cases

Reeds Corrugated Cases is pictured on the Oakesway Industrial Estate.

4. Lyons Patisserie

Lyons Patisserie is pictured in Hartlepool. Was it your place of work?

