Will we make waves with memories of this 2001 Fish Sands sandcastle competition?

These young ‘designers’ look like they were having great fun on the sands of Hartlepool 18 years ago.

They were all pictured on the Fish Sands on the Headland where the sun got out to greet their sandcastle design contest.

Three year old Megan Skeet with her sandcastle design on the Fish Sands. Picture by DAN PHILLIPS. D18282

Do you recognise any of the youngsters showing off some great design skills.

And what do you remember of the sandcastle design competition? Were you a competitor and how did you do?

We would love you to share your memories of growing up in Hartlepool and the pastimes you loved to enjoy in the summer sun.

Or did you get to enjoy your childhood days in another part of the town. If so, which area and what attractions were there to enjoy?

Henry Seaton-Bates (7) and Stazia Seaton (6) show off their finished product.

