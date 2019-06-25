You 'Raced for Life' in Hartlepool and here's the proof
Just brilliant – that’s the thousands of runners who have tackled the Race For Life in Hartlepool.
You’ve trained, ran and gathered in vast sums of money.
You have run with friends, dressed up for the occasion and many of you will be back on the start line for this year’s event on Hartlepool Promenade on Sunday, June 30.
Well done to every one of you and here’s a reminder of some of the wonderful scenes we have witnessed.
We have four pictures from years gone by of those taking part in the annual charity event.
Perhaps you recognise yourself, or there is someone you know?
What are your memories of taking part in the fundraising extravaganza.
Email your stories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk