You're potty over Harry Potter. From book launches to film screenings, here's 17 Hartlepool reminders from over the years

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th October 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Friday, 18th October 2019, 4:45 pm

Let’s raise a jar of butterbeer to these scenes of Harry Potter fans over the years. They all show Hogwarts enthusiasts in Hartlepool and East Durham enjoying their favourite book and movie character. What are your memories of these events?

1. Harry Potter day in 2006

Wynyard Woodlands held a Harry Potter Day in 2006. Are you pictured?

2. Fans having fun

Another great scene from the Wynyard Woodlands day in 2006.

3. It's a great read

This fun can't wait to get stuck in to his new book from Woolworths in 2003.

4. Wizard times at Vue in 2004

These Potter fans gathered in force for a film showing at Vue in 2004. Remember this?

