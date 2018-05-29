Bolton or the bright lights of Las Vegas? Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall reveals where she prefers to fight

Savannah Marshall admits her Bolton bout beat the bright lights of Las Vegas and fighting on the Floyd Mayweather undercard.

The Hartlepool middleweight completed a two-round demolition job of Ester Konecna at Bolton’s Whites Hotel earlier this month, on her UK professional boxing debut.

It came nine months after gracing the ring on the undercard of ‘Money’ Mayweather’s return to the ring against MMA superstar Conor McGregor in what was her pro debut – a unanimous points decision against Sydney LeBlanc.

And as expected the Nevada desert and the north west of England just did not compare, according to Marshall.

But not necessarily for the reasons many would think.

She explains: “Bolton was much better.

“When I was out in the States I was first on and there was only my mam, dad and sister there. They were the only ones in the arena.

“This time around my whole family got to come and watch, which was great.

“I really appreciate people coming to watch me because I know it is not cheap to get tickets, and a bus down.”

Meanwhile, it was a busy weekend on the boxing front in Darlington, as two of the town’s boxers took centre stage.

On professional debut Luke Cope registered a victory over Naheem Chaudry, winning every round against his opponent from Blackburn.

While Martin Ward also produced the goods on his ring return at the Steve Wraith-promoted card at the Dolphin Centre on Saturday.

Fighting for the first time since his European super-bantamweight title defeat last September, Ward overcame Spaniard Jose Aguilar on points (60-55).