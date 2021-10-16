Good luck Savannah! Hartlepool gets behind champion boxer ahead of TV world title defence

Savannah takes on undefeated Zambian fighter Lolita Muzeya at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Saturday night when she will defend her WBO World Middleweight title that she first won last year.

Town leaders and her former coach at Headland Amateur Boxing Club have sent her messages of support and say she is an inspiration to others.

MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer said: “I am sure that I speak on behalf of all Hartlepool residents in wishing the very best of luck to Savannah Marshall, who will be defending her world title on Saturday night in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall defends her world title in Newcastle on Saturday night.

"Savannah is an inspiration to us all and embodies the fighting spirit of our town.”

Also wishing her well is Hartlepool Borough Council’s managing director Denise McGuckin.

She says: “Savannah’s career seems to have gone from strength to strength since she became the first British female world champion after securing gold at the 2012 World Championships.

“Like me, I know people across Hartlepool will be rooting for Savannah this weekend as she looks to defend her WBO World Middleweight title.”

Boxer Savannah Marshall chats with Hughie Fury at the Boxxer Media Day press ahead of their fights in Newcastle on Saturday.

Saturday’s bout will be screened live to an audience of millions on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena channels.

Savannah’s former coach at Headland Amateur Boxing Club is “100% confident” she will triumph.

Tim Coulter said: “She’s got all the support from all our kids in the gym who are looking forward to watching her and cheering her on.

"When she won the world title a lot of people were thinking she was the new kid on the block.

Flashback: Savannah Marshall with Headland Amateur Boxing Club coach Tim Coulter after winning a bronze medal at the World Championship.

"We’ve always known how good she is, she’s just never had the chance to show it.”

Councillor Shane Moore, the council’s leader, added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to wish Savannah well as she looks to defend her WBO World Middleweight title on Saturday night.

“Hartlepool as a whole is understandably very proud of Savannah’s achievements and I know the entire community will be cheering her on this weekend.”

She goes into the fighter undefeated in 10 fights since turning professional in 2017.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has wished Savannah Marshall good luck ahead of her world title fight.

Savannah, who successfully defended her world title in April this year, told Sky Sports Boxing: “I’m confident of my skills. I’m excited for Saturday, I’m really excited.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.