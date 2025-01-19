Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool boxer and MMA fighter Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with longtime rival Claressa Shields in the cage.

Savannah lost to American Claressa in their long-awaited face-off in the ring in London in October 2022.

It was the most-watched women's professional boxing event in history.

Since then, Savannah has entered the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) and in her debut last June stopped Mirela Vargas in the first round at PFL Europe in Newcastle.

Savannah Marshall. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Now talking to online casino Razed, Savannah spoke about taking on Shields in the MMA cage before facing off in the boxing ring again.

Do you want the rematch with Claressa Shields in MMA?

Savannah: “100%. I would be hoping for the rematch to be in the cage and then set up the trilogy in the ring as it would be 1-1. But politics can see things not work out that way.

"It would open a new dynamic as no two boxers have done it that way and it has never been done before, so it opens a new narrative. But until you’re in there you can’t be too sure whether it happens.

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields face off before their bout in London in 2022. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“It would be under PFL as I am signed with them. There was talk about it in October time but unfortunately, the dots never aligned at that particular time.

"I watched her fight (when she lost to Abigail Montes) and having done the journey myself, I can understand that it is so hard to go to boxing from MMA.

"I remember my friend Molly McCann telling me in boxing you have journeymen and journeywomen who pad your record and build your career whereas in MMA, Molly told me there is no such thing.

"Everyone is good at something, and every fight is a risky fight. I wasn’t surprised that Claressa lost in MMA and went in there with girls who have so much more experience than her. It is what it is.

Savannah Marshall, centre, defeated Mirela Vargas in her first MMA fight in 2024.

What is the difference between you both as MMA fighters?

"I believe I have taken to the sport a lot more. Whether it be because I enjoy it, I don’t know. One thing I have taken to is the BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) and the grappling and this is why I would be so open to having the rematch in the cage because it’s a new narrative and I am so much better than her.

"You can’t rely on punches and she got found out in her second fight where she got beat.”

Would you want the trilogy at heavyweight in boxing?

"I’ve got the frame to fight at heavyweight and I was undisputed champion at super middleweight and got stripped of my belts. If you’re fighting a big fight like against Claressa Shields, you want belts on the line so that’s the whole reason to move up to heavyweight.

"If I fight on March 7th then hopefully, I get one of the heavyweight titleholders and then there’s another mega-fight with Shields. Hopefully, it all aligns and the fight at heavyweight can happen for the undisputed.”

Are you happy to fight Shields at heavyweight?

“Claressa is not keen to come back to England, which is fine. I’d go to America, but at the moment, everything is happening in Saudi Arabia, and there haven’t been many women's fights out there, so I’d be really happy for the fight to happen there.

"Obviously, with us being women, too, I’d love to jump on the Saudi bandwagon. I got the game plan wrong and the way I fought would never normally be the way that I would fight.

“Did I underestimate her? Yes, I underestimated her engine, and she also underestimated me with how hard I hit. But look, I would be grateful to get a second chance and right those wrongs.

"Being in there is totally different as you are in the moment but having watched it back, there are things I could exploit. It’s something I have to keep close to my chest in case we do fight again.”