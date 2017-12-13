Horden/ Hartlepool fighter Greg O'Neil loses in 54 seconds to Felix Cash

Greg O'Neil's big night out in London was over before it even began.

The Hartlepool and Horden middleweight last only 54 seconds of his middleweight match with a ruthless Felix Cash at the York Hall in the capital's Eastend.

O'Neil began confidently before being stung by a powerful right to the body which visibly winded him.

He took a standing eight count from referee Mark Bates before continuing, albeit in some discomfort.

But the unbeaten Cash moved in for the kill and seconds later, O'Neil was reeling away in agony again after the Matchroom prospect returned to the body.

Mr Bates gave O'Neil a second standing count before calling off the contest which had been scheduled for six rounds.

It was Cash's seventh straight win and his fourth first round stoppage while it was O'Neil's fourth loss in nine appearances.