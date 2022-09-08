After years of build up and rivalry between the two fighters, the explosive showdown to become the undisputed World Middleweight Champion will take place on Saturday, September 10 at London’s O2 Arena.

A large contingent of fans from Hartlepool and the North East will be in the crowd.

But for all those who can’t be there, here is the lowdown on how to watch and everything else you need to know.

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields during a Boxxer media workout on a boat on the River Thames. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

What channel is the fight being shown on?

Viewers can watch the big fight on Sky Sports Mix, which is free for all Sky and Virgin TV subscribers. You do not need to have an existing Sky Sports subscription.

Sky Sports Mix can be found on channel 121 for Sky TV customers and channel 507 on Virgin.

The fight will also be shown on the subscription Sky Sports Main Event on Sky channel 496 and will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

What time does the fight start?

TV coverage starts from 7.30pm but the arena is also hosting an extensive undercard with all female bouts.

Marshall and Shields are expected to enter the ring at around 10pm for their clash.

Earlier in the day, viewers can get ready for the fight with Sky Sports Mix screening programmes looking back at the history between the two, their weigh in and going inside each woman’s training camp between 6am and 8am.

What will be on the line?

Aside from the bragging rights, Savannah is defending her WBO middleweight title belt which she won in October 2020.

Shields meanwhile currently holds the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week Savannah said: “I get one chance, one shot at this, and get it right my life will change forever.”

What is the background to their rivalry?

Marshall and Shields have been on a collision course ever since Savannah beat Shields – her only loss – during the world amateur championships in China in 2012 which Savannah went on to win.

In recent years they have increasingly clashed online and in person, taunting each other, with each relishing meeting in the ring again.

Who odds are the bookies giving?

There is very little between the two fighters with William Hill giving 5/6 on a Savannah victory and evens for Shields.