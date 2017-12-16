Jordan Ellison returns to ring after three defeats

Jordan Ellison is looking forward to making a welcome return to the ring when he fights another unbeaten boxer tonight.

The Hartlepool-trained super-featherweight faces Lancashire lad Colin Day in Wigan.

Ellison has made a habit of tackling either undefeated fighters or hometown prospects and his match in Wigan ticks both boxes.

The Gus Robinson Developments star has not won since inflicting a first defeat on unbeaten American Jacob Wooley in Hull on Sky Sports.

Three defeats have followed, two by stoppage, but coaches Peter Cope and Alan Temple are impressed with how he looks.

“Jordan was supposed to have a fight in Scotland last week but that fell through after his opponent failed his medical,” said Cope.

“So he’s in good shape and he’s looking forward to getting back in there.

“Alan’s had him on the pads and he’s looking sharp.

“Jordan had a great start to the year when he stopped that American kid, but that put a lot of fighters off – they wouldn’t take him on after beating him.

“Wigan is about getting him back in and getting him going again.

“Day is a good kid, who’s won four out of four and we’re in his back yard.

“But Jordan, as he’s proved all the way through with us, is no respecter of reputations or records.

“He’ll go and get stuck in.”