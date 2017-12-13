Josh Kelly makes it five wins in row by stopping French opponent

Josh Kelly made it five wins out of five when he inflicted a capital punishment on Jean Michel Hamilcaro.

The Sunderland boxer stopped the Frenchman on two minutes, six seconds of their 10-round international match at London's famous York Hall.

Kelly hurt Hamilcaro with several lefts before a right to the body floored the 31-year-old.

The 23-year-old downed his rival again soon after with a left to the body. Hamilcaro was up by five but the end looked inevitable.

With the French corner ready with the towel, Kelly drove in a series of lefts to Hamilcaro prompting referee Ian JOhn Lewis to, correctly, step in.

Kelly had been due to contest the biggest fight his fast-advancing career at the 02 Arena on Sunday on the undercard of Tony Bellew-David Haye 2.

However, that event fell through after Haye pulled out injured meaning Kelly was switched to the Katie Taylor world title show in Bethnal Green.

And what a switch. The vastly-experienced Frenchman, with 36 bouts under his belt and only eight defeats, the majority at championship level, was no match for 'Pretty Boy.

Hamilcaro came into the bout in good confidence, having clinched the IBF Mediterrenean title last time out with a points win over Lenny Bottai in Italy.

But he was on the retreat from the first bell with Kelly sdcoring with his left in the opening two rounds while a right upper cut in the third shook Hamilcaro to his boots.

Kelly continued to look exquisite, picking his shots superbly, and just when you wondered if he was about to go the distance he upped his game in the sixth for his fourth straight stoppage victory.