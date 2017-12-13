Middleweight rivals, Cash, O’Neil to slug it out in Eastend

Trainer Peter Cope is looking forward to fireworks in London tonight when Greg O’Neil attempts an explosive victory over Felix Cash.

The fascinating middleweight confrontation at the York Hall pits former Team GB boxer Cash, one of Eddie Hearn’s stars of the future, against the exciting Horden and Hartlepool puncher.

Felix is a very slick boxer ... but I know one thing – he won’t have fought anyone like Greg before PETER COPE

O’Neil has already been the distance with one Olympic hero, Anthony Ogogo, so he will not be fazed by tonight’s task.

Cope joked that he’s not sure it will go the full six rounds but is backing the thrilling Gus Robinson Developments fighter to give it everything.

“It’s going to be some fight,” said Cope. “Felix is a very slick boxer who tries to load up his right.

“But I know one thing – he won’t have fought anyone like Greg before.

“If Greg hits him, you never know. I’m expecting fireworks.

“He was probably one punch away from winning his last fight and ended up being stopped himself.

“He is Mr Entertainment.”

Cash, from Wokingham, has won all six of his contests, including three first-round stoppages.

O’Neil, known as the ‘Real Deal’ has five victories in eight appearances.

The 26-year-old looked relaxed yesterday when he came face to face with Cash at the weigh-in at the Courthouse Hotel, in Shoreditch.

“Greg looked fantastic,” added Cope.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing him in the ring.”

Katie Taylor tops a professional bill for the first time in her eighth fight when she makes the first defence of her WBA lightweight title.

The 31-year-old, from Ireland, meets America’s Jessica McCaskill at a sold-out York Hall.