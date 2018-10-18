Revealed! Who boxing star Savannah Marshall will face in Bulgaria & which title is on the line

Savannah Marshall's opponent for her first ever professional title fight has been revealed.

The Hartlepool fighter will contest the WBA female super middleweight intercontinental belt in Bulgaria next week, with Argentinean Yanina Orozco her foe.

Like Marshall, Orozco is unbeaten in her four pro bouts - and the former Headland ABC is expecting a really tough test in her bid to land her first strap.

"From what I have seen of her she is big," said Marshall.

"She is unbeaten and will be a big test on the night.

"But this is a chance for me to make a big statement as a professional and I intend on doing that.

"It is exciting to be fighting for my first ever title. I won a lot of medals as an amateur but it's the belts you want as a pro, and that's not a box I've ticket yet."

Marshall is fighting on the undercard of Hughie Fury's world title eliminator against Kubrat Pulev in Sofia a week on Saturday.

It's not the first time she's fought on foreign soil, having made her debut in Las Vegas last year.

This, though, she admits will be a totally new experience.

"It is going to be a massive night of boxing, not just for me, but for fans all over the world," said the 27-year-old.

"I am delighted to be fighting on a card of this nature.

"The winner of the main event goes on to fight Anthony Joshua and as we all know boxing is the heavyweight division. For me, it is just great to be getting such a high-profile fight, on such a high-profile card."

Marshall, who trains alongside Fury in Peter Fury's Team Fury gym in Bolton, flies out to Eastern Europe on Saturday - but she's nipping home to pop her head in her old amateur club before the off.

"I'll be heading to Hartlepool before I go and will go into the Headland. It's always nice to do that," she said.

"Then I hope the next week flies, like the training camp has, because as a fighter, the closer you get to the actual fight, you just want to be in the ring."

Watch Pulev vs. Fury live on free to air Channel 5 from 9pm on Saturday, October 27.