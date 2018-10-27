Savannah Marshall eyes drop in weight - but only after cleaning up world super-middleweight scene, starting with win in Bulgaria

Savannah Marshall is determined to clean up the world super middleweight division before dropping down in weight to reignite old fires.

This evening the Hartlepool boxer fights for her first professional title against Argentinean Yanina Orozco, after just THREE fights in the paid ranks.

Marshall’s bid to land the WBA female intercontinental strap will act as one of the chief supports on the massive world title eliminator between stablemate Hughie Fury and Bulgarian home favourite Kubrat Pulev in Sofia.

The former Headland ABC fighter - who weighed in at 11st 10lbs for the bout - has vacant world titles in her sights at her current weight, but is also chasing one of the world pound-for-pound best in Claressa Shields - beaten just once, by Marshall, as a pro and amateur - down at middleweight.

Ahead of her Eastern European debut this evening, the two-time Team GB Olympian said: “The pool of women fighters isn’t all that big, so I would hope I can get my hands on all of the world titles soon enough.

“I am quite comfortable at the weight. In the amateurs it was 75kg now in the pros it’s over 76kg - so that’s no problem for me at super middle.

“I do, at some point, want to move down to middle - which is 72.5kg. At the minute, though, because the titles are vacant why not stay at this level.

“I’m focused and raring to go. I can’t wait to get in the ring and show everyone what I can do. This is a big opportunity for me, fighting for a title. Winning here would be incredibly special.”

Marshall is slated to fight on the MTK bill in Manchester on November 9 - just 13 days after the Orozco bout.

She’s not taking her eyes off the prize, though.

“I want as many fights in as possible. I have two in quick succession but before that I had not fought since June. If you don’t fight you don’t get paid,” said Marshall.

“I am so fit with Peter Fury training me that it is a waste to have a fight then two months off.

“If it was up to me I would box once a month.

“Whatever the date for my next fight, I want to win this title.”

Tonight’s opponent Orozco represents a step up in levels for Team Fury fighter Marshall - with the South American unbeaten and with knock-out power in her arsenal. Confidence, it seems, is also on the 29-year-old, Las Heras-based fighter’s side.

“I don’t know too much about Savannah, but that doesn’t concern me,” she said.

“I’ve spent the time in the gym and I’m well prepared. On Saturday night, you will see what I’m all about.”

Marshall is not only sure she will do the business, but she’s keen to see Fury, son of Peter and cousin of lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury, come home with a mandatory position for one of Anthony Joshua’s straps.

“Not many people were keen to go over to Bulgaria to fight Pulev - Hughie wanted it straight away,” Marshall told the Mail.

“That just shows the level of confidence he has in himself.

“I have seen him up close and I’m sure he has all the tools to get the job done.”

Ahead of tonight’s main event on Channel 5, Hughie Fury said: “I know the majority of the fans out here will be supporting Pulev but that doesn’t faze me. I’m just going to do my thing and show them what I’m all about.”