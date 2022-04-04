Savannah Marshall successfully defended her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans. Picture by Martin Swinney.

Marshall produced another emphatic stoppage as she defeated Femke Hermans inside three rounds at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Marshall headlined Boxxer’s bill and did not disappoint her North East supporters as she inflicted a devastating knockout on Belgian Hermans to defend her WBO middleweight belt.

The 30-year-old backed Hermans onto the ropes late in the third round before unleashing a stunning left hand to send the Belgian tumbling to the canvass and remain undefeated.

Savannah Marshall makes her way to the ring for her headline fight with Femke Hermans in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

And Marshall did so in front of the watching Claressa Shields with the pair now set to collide in the summer.

Shields and Marshall are longtime rivals dating back to their time as amateurs with Marshall the only blemish on the American’s CV.

And now, with Marshall clearing her final hurdle in Hermans, the pair look set to finally lock up later this year.

You can look back on the action from Marshall’s stunning win over Hermans in our gallery via Martin Swinney.

Claressa Shields looks on ahead of Savannah Marshall's headline bout with Femke Hermans in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall looks for an opening against Femke Hermans in her WBO middleweight title defence. Picture by Martin Swinney

Femke Hermans fires back on Savannah Marshall during their WBO middleweight title fight in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans go toe-to-toe in the ring at Newcastle's Utilita Arena. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans exchange blows in the main event of Boxxer's Newcastle show. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall evades Femke Hermans offence in the centre of the ring. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall with her eyes on Femke Hermans during their WBO middleweight showdown in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall unloads on Femke Hermans during her WBO middleweight title defence on Boxxer's Newcastle event. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall lands a devastating knockout blow in the third round against Femke Hermans to defend her WBO middleweight title. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall celebrates the defence of her WBO middeweight title. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall raises her arms in victory over Belgium's Femke Hermans in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

Will Savannah Marshall challenge Claressa Shields next for all the gold in the middleweight division. Picture by Martin Swinney

Savannah Marshall and her trainer Peter Fury pose in celebration after Marshall defended her WBO middleweight title in Newcastle. Picture by Martin Swinney

Hartlepool's Luke Cope in action at Newcastle's Utilita Area. Picture by Martin Swinney

Hartlepool's Luke Cope sizes up Lee Connelly on the Savannah Marshall bill at Boxxer's Newcastle show. Picture by Martin Swinney