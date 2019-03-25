Savannah Marshall plots next 12 months as Hartlepool boxer eyes full world title

Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall is keen to get a full world title belt around her waist within the next 12 months.

For the first time Marshall fights in the North East as a professional on Friday night.

Savannah Marshall.

The former Headland ABC amateur star takes on Bulgarian Borislava Goranova at the Lancastrian Suite, Dunston, this weekend.

And with the vacant World Boxing Association Inter-Continental Female Super Middleweight Title already in the bag, just five fights into her pro career, the 27-year-old wants the full version by the time she hits a dozen bouts.

"I am ranked in the top three with the WBA. I have had five fights now, I want to get to 12 fights and see where I am at at the end of the year," Marshall told BBTV.

"If I am happy and Peter (Fury) is happy I will then push on to a world title at super-middleweight.

"I would then move down to middle, but for the moment I want to develop at super-middle."Hopefully I can get a title at super-middle by the end of the year, start of next year."

Marshall knocked out Klaudia Vigh in the second round of her last contest in Manchester in November.

She continued: "I am not a big super-middleweight - I have never really fought at 168lbs, I am always at 164lbs or 163lbs. I am kind of in the middle so it makes sense for me to be able to move around, especially as there are so few girls at this level."

Marshall has three knockouts in her first handful of bouts, but she knows it's not all about the raw power.

"That's one thing I've learned in the pros, is that you can't just take people out," she said.

"Anyone can punch, but there is a difference between being strong and knowing how to punch. Since I have been with Peter (Fury) I have definitely felt the power come on.

"People can have power, it's about learning how to use it in a punch.

"It's the use of the shoulders, the hips, the feet, not turning the knuckles over. It's the little tweaks."