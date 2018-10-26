Savannah Marshall vows to show Yanina Orozco her class and win first professional belt

Savannah Marshall says the only sights she wants to see in Bulgaria is that of her title fight opponent Yanina Orozco on the floor.

The Hartlepool boxer steps into the ring tomorrow night looking for her first professional belt when she takes on Argentinean Orozco for the WBA female super middleweight intercontinental strap.

Marshall’s fight is part of the undercard of Hughie Fury’s world title eliminator against Kubrat Pulev in Sofia

The 27-year-old is excited at the prospect of getting back into the ring, and while she admits she would like to see a bit more of Bulgaria while she is there, her focus is solely on winning tomorrow night.

“Bulgaria is a beautiful place,” she said. “I’d like to get out and see a little bit more but I can’t take anything for granted, my focus is 100% on taking down Yanina Orozco this Saturday night.”

Marshall is hoping to step up her professional career after teaming up with trainer Peter Fury.

The two-time Olympian had been part of Floyd Mayweather’s team when she first joined the paid ranks, but believes Fury’s coaching will make her a better boxer – and she aims to show her improved skills when both fighters put their unbeaten records on the line tomorrow.

“This is a great match up for me and for the travelling fans,” said Marshall.

“Like me, she [Yanina] is my opponent is unbeaten so I’m excited to get out there, give it all I’ve got and get the win.

“I’m fighting for a belt so there’s a lot at stake.

“I’ve been in camp now for 14 weeks which has felt like a long time.

“But I’m looking forward to finally getting in the ring and showing what I’ve learnt in that time.

“All the training will be worth it.”