Sunderland sensation Josh Kelly wows London and nation with fifth win

Josh Kelly’s tour of Great Britain is turning into a tour de force.

The Sunderland fighter completed a whirlwind 2017 by beating Jean Michel Hamilcaro in London last night.

I hurt him with a few shots and I eventually wore him down and got him in the sixth JOSH KELLY

Having thrilled fans in Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Belfast, it was the capital’s turn to witness the sheer brilliance of the 23-year-old.

The vastly-experienced Frenchman was brought in to test the electric Ryhope entertainer, but instead the IBF Mediterranean champion ran ... and ran.

But he could not hide for the entire 10 rounds and Kelly made it five wins out of five with a ruthless stoppage on two minutes and six seconds of the sixth round of their 10-round international match at the famous York Hall.

Kelly hurt Hamilcaro with several lefts before a right to the body sent the 31-year-old to the canvas.

The 23-year-old floored his opponent again soon after with a left to the body this time.

While Hamilcaro was up by the count of five the end looked inevitable.

Sure enough, Kelly returned to the attack and with the French corner ready to throw in the towel, ‘Pretty Boy’ drove in a series of lefts.

Hamilcaro, predictably, backed off prompting referee Ian John Lewis to, correctly, step in and end one of the most one-sided bouts you will see.

“It can be hard to impress against someone who won’t fight,” said Kelly. “I never expected that, he was meant to be tough and was ranked 14 in Europe.

“We’d watched his previous fights and he always comes to fight and lies down for no-one.

“He’s boxed top-line fighters and never boxed like that. But it is what it is and you have to deal with it.

“He’d run one way and then when I got near him, he’d run the other way.

“I hurt him with a few shots and I eventually wore him down and got him in the sixth.

“I was happy with that and I’m thrilled with what I’ve done this year. I never thought I’d be making statements in the ring like I have after five fights.”

Hamilcaro was on the retreat from the first bell with Kelly scoring with his left in the opening two rounds , making his opponent wince, while a right upper cut in the third shook the visitor to his boots.

Kelly continued to look exquisite, picking his shots superbly, and just when you wondered if he was about to go the distance he upped his game in the sixth for his fourth straight stoppage victory.