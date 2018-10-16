Tommy Ward must play waiting game with next fight date and opponent still up in the air

County Durham's Tommy Ward admits he must play the waiting game as he bids to land a shot at a world title.

Ward stopped German Tom Tran - beaten just once in seven fights - in spectacular fashion in the first round at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on Saturday.

Ward getting prepped for battle. (via Mark Robinson Photography)

And the West Rainton fighter has been ordered by the International Boxing Federation to face Cesar Juarez in a final eliminator for their world title later this year.

The winner between Juarez and Ward will then become mandatory for TJ Doheny’s super-bantamweight title.

It is not set in stone this will go ahead, though.

And if it doesn't, Ward admits he has other options, especially with a number of governing bodies placing him highly in their rankings.

Ward puts Train down (via Mark Robinson Photography)

"We are closing in on all of them. I am ranked number four by the IBO and number eight by the IBF. I am knocking on the doors," Ward told the Echo.

"Even the WBC have me ranked at 11. I am closing in on them all."

The next two weeks could be crucial for that potential Juarez fight.

"There is a show on November 30 but I am not 100% sure if I will be on it, or who it will be against. It may or may not be in the North East," said Ward.

Tommy Ward (via Mark Robinson Photography)

"We have to play a waiting game for another week or two then we will know what I will be doing for the rest of the year."

Speaking to IFL TV, Ward, trained by Hartlepool's Neil Fannan, admits he has no doubt he will be a world champion with one of the boxing governing bodies within the next 12 months.

When asked what the next year holds, the 24-year-old said: "World champion. Guaranteed."

He continued: "I come to fight, whatever the rounds - six, 10 or 12. It's my main job - I love to fight.

"Obviously I want to be fighting for a world title and I am highly ranked with a number of organisations. Hopefully one of them options comes off.

"Whatever comes we will take with both hands. I want a world title. And that is the level I feel I am at.

"But, for me, whenever there is an opportunity to fight, I will fight. It's what I do.

"We will go anywhere and fight anyone."

Bigger nights and more respectful positioning on the bill surely awaits Ward, who was on before the Sky Sports' show went live.

Assessing his weekend performance, which was only his fourth stoppage in 25 fights, Ward was happy to put on a show, even if he was one of the first on the bill at a then sparsely populated arena.

"We got rushed in and he was an awkward kid. But I found my range, started rolling and slipping. Caught him with a head shot then the body shot finished him," said Ward.