Youngstars: Young boxers show skills at Hartlepool Elite Boxing Academy show

Young boxers showed off their skills as Hartlepool Elite Boxing Academy hosted a sold out show at Seaton Carew’s Mayfair JD Sports Domes.

Club coach Paul Barnes was thrilled with the day’s boxing last weekend in front of a capacity crowd in the town.

Paul said: “It was great show with not a empty seat in the house.

“We boldly asked the JD Domes to cater for 400 people for this boxing event and we were over the moon that all tickets where sold.

“We had great support from the boxing community of Hartlepool, supported by Gus Robinsons, The Headland and New Boys welfare club.”

First up, Cole Sanderson, of HEBA, showed his progression in a skills bout with Luke McKie of Barnard Castle, and Becky Luster, HEBA, did likewise in her skills bout with Sinead Fielding of Barnard Castle.

Kyle Temple, from the Gus Robinson Gym, scored well in each round to defeat the game Eathon Herron of Glendale.

Jessica Bage, HEBA, gave a lot of height and reach away to the strong Laylie Heath, of Lambton Street, but she Jess is still only 11, a game girl and will definitely come back stronger.

Liam Kenny, Gus Robinsons, went toe-to-toe with Jonas Railton, of Darlington, both boys boxed and scored well through each round, but Railton edged it on a split.

Cory Chapman, HEBA faced Bailey Williamson, Newbiggin, in a great contest from both boys.

counter puncher Cory boxed well in the first round, but lost his way in the second when the ref took a point for a low head. This unsettled him going in to the third and Williamson gave a good last round to run out the winner.

In a lovely, clean display, Shay Morfitt, Headland, used his height and reach to run out unanimous winner against Kyle Threadgill, of Crook Town.

Jason Cummings, HEBA, always has the crowd on there feet for such a young boxer, and in his toughest bout to date, he pleased he got the nod on a split decision against the strong Owen Holiday, of Newbigging.

Jake Cave, HEBA, gave age and weight away in his debut bout against Josh Dawson, of Bilton Hall, finding his range with some lovely back hands to the head. But Dawson matched Jake in the last round to just edge the bout. Jake’s coaches were pleased with this performance on his first outing.

Henri Crossman, HEBA, completely shut out Ellis Bell, of Druridge Bay, in every round giving him a standing eight count in the second round, runing out the unanimous winner. The club is really pleased how Henri is progressing, the kid lives and breathes gym life first in last out.

Joe Cope, Gus Robinsons. the younger of the Cope brothers, boxed well against Rahan Choudr, of Bilton Hall, scoring some lovely shots but digging deep to grind out a result in the second and third rounds, scoring well in the closing stages to run out the winner.

The gifted Jackson Mincher, HEBA, made quick work of TJ Hoddstock, City of Hull, dropping him with a head and body combination, with the ref stopping the contest.

Jake Hardman, of New Welfare, put on a great display against the experienced Muhammad Ali, of Natural Progression, but just lost out on a split which could have gone either way.

This was HEBA’s Liam O’Neill’s first bout back after a year out through injury against Steven Snowden, of New Welfare, who who boxed well and made O’Neill work for his unanimous decision in this good, local affair.

Paul added: “I’d just like to thank all the local and supporting clubs that made this a truly great show, hats off to the community, who always turn out to support our Club every show, we are truly blessed.

“The biggest thank you goes to our boxers, the back room staff and the coaches, Wayne McCarte, John Henderson, Hughie O’Neill, Gavin Bage, Wayne Lister and Craig Bage, without their input, shows like this wouldn’t happen.”

