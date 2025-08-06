Appeal for charity cricket fundraiser

Fundraisers are appealing for support to help raise money as part of a challenge cricket match in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Over 40s football team will take on a Hartlepool Cricket Club Select XI at Park Drive on Sunday 24 August (1pm start) with every penny raised going to the local hospice.

The day will also celebrate the 40th anniversary (August 1985) since the Hartlepool Cricket Club football team made its bow in the Hartlepool Sunday Morning League.

Nic Smith, Manager of the Hartlepool CC Over 40s football team, said: “The planning for the event is going really well and it promises to be a cracking day.

Hartlepool Cricket Club FC Over 40s and former players with some of the auction items

“We’ve received some generous donations so far for the auction and raffle that we will be holding on the day and if others want to donate items/prizes they will be gratefully received.”Auction items received so far include:

Framed and signed 2005 England shirt

Framed 1986 Boro shirt signed by Bryan Robson

Framed and signed John Hickton poster

Framed and signed Peter Reid poster

The action-packed day will conclude with evening entertainment from local musicians including Brad Frank and Belle Vue 2.

Peter Rhoden, founder and Manager of the original Hartlepool CC football team, said: “We are spreading the word to get as many of the former football team there as possible.

“We had some great times playing in the local Sunday league and it would be fantastic to get the lads together again.”

It costs £3.7m a year to run Alice House Hospice and 34% of funding is provided by the Government. This means that on average, £6,500 must be raised every single day to meet the shortfall.

Alan Jackson, chair of Hartlepool Cricket Club, commented: “It promises to be a bumper August Bank Holiday weekend at Park Drive as the First Team are at home to Great Ayton on the Saturday (23 August) and the Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition is on the Monday (25 August).

“Alice House Hospice provides a magnificent service to people in the local area during their time of need and Hartlepool Cricket Club is delighted to be involved helping to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

If anyone wants to donate a raffle prize/auction item, they should contact Nic Smith on 07885 613534 or Alastair Rae on 07581 239557.

The umpires for the charity game are former Park Drive cricketer Dennis Skilbeck and NYSD umpire Gavin Spaldin. Admission to the event is free.