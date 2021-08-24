Hartlepool Cricket Club lift prestigious Kerridge Cup after thrilling victory over favourites Barnard Castle

The first eleven won the Kerridge Cup for the first time since 1991 in a thrilling victory over pre-match favourites Barnard Castle in the final at Hartlepool’s Park Drive on Sunday.

They won by just nine runs after an inspired team performance with some stand out individual pieces of play.

Club officials hailed it as one of the their best ever performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Cricket Club first eleven celebrate the stunning Kerridge Cup victory.

Secretary Michael Gough said: “I’ve been involved with Hartlepool Cricket Club for many years including as a player and coach.

"I think it was probably the best performance I can ever remember from a team point of view.

"Before the game we were rank underdogs against Barnard Castle who are probably one of the best teams in the country.

“The feeling of elation at the end of the game was incredible. I’m still on a high.”

The final was played at the home of Hartlepool Cricket Club at Park Drive.

Hartlepool batted first making 179 for 7. The main contributors were Alan Tebbett, (21 runs), club professional Paul Braithwaite, (46), and Jake Richardson, (26). The feeling at tea was they were 20-30 runs short.

But two excellent pieces of fielding helped turn the match in Hartlepool’s favour with Jake Richardson getting Barnard Castle pro Samarth Seth out, and Alan Tebbett sending another professional Karl Carver back to the pavilion.

Michael also praised an excellent ‘cameo’ innings by Harrison Smith who came in for an injured player and scored what proved to be the winning runs.

After some brilliant bowling, Player of the Match Paul Braithwaite took the final two Barnard Castle wickets to spark scenes of great celebration.

North Yorkshire and South Durham League President Chris West presented the cup to the victorious Hartlepool team which also included Maxwell Jackson aged just 15.

Chairman of Hartlepool Cricket Club Alan Jackson said: “I’m so proud of how we performed in today’s Final under our captain Tom Gavin.

"It was a great team performance with valuable contributions from across the team.

"You could see by the players’ reactions, when they took the final wicket, what today’s win means to them.

"Hopefully, we don’t have to wait another 30 years until we taste victory again in the Kerridge Cup Final!”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.