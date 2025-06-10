Dominic Moon claims prestigious Seaton Salver in thrilling fashion

A last-minute call proved to be the golden ticket for Dominic Moon after he clinched a dramatic victory at the prestigious Seaton Salver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A last-minute call proved to be the golden ticket for Dominic Moon after he clinched a dramatic victory at the prestigious Seaton Salver.

The 33-year-old tasted glory at one of the Northern amateur circuit’s premier events held at Seaton Carew Golf Club, where he only joined as a member in October of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Seaton Salver, carrying valuable order of merit points, delivered on its promise of high drama with an exceptional field, proving to be one of the closest fought in its long history.

Dominic Moon with the Seaton Salver.

With a limited field of 60 of the region’s best golfers, the morning saw relatively benign conditions with light winds. However, typical of links golf, the afternoon brought blustery winds and heavy showers before calming, testing every player’s mettle.

Moon said: “I was a bit nervous before teeing off and on the first tee because I was the late inclusion.

“I managed to have a good start which built my confidence up and had a pretty steady round. I hit most greens and two putted to one under in the first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a similar story in the afternoon. I topped my first tee shot which went 80 yards and by the ninth hole I was five under, eagled 8 and 9. I was in the driving seat at six-under for the tournament. I had a few nervous three putts towards the end, but won on count back and I am absolutely delighted.”

The 36-hole competition’s first round saw eight players break par, with 21 golfers within two shots of the two-under lead.

The highlight of the morning belonged to Stephen Dines of Lincoln Golf Club, who recorded his fifth career hole-in-one on the 169-yard, Par 3 6th (Mashie) with a majestic 7-iron.

As the second round unfolded, some golfers rose to the challenge while others, including joint first-round leaders Nathan Ali (Cookridge Hall) and Jonty Butcher (Wheatley), succumbed to the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Bonsor (Consett) posted two solid rounds of 69-70. But the story of the day belonged to Moon.

The ballot point for the Salver was set at 0.8, leaving Moon resigned to sitting out.

He said: “I missed the ballot for the event. They rang the day before, and I was very keen to get in straight away knowing I did have the form to post a good score.”

Moon seized the opportunity. A sub-par morning round of 70 (-1) was followed by an even stronger afternoon score of 69 (-2). This performance led to a tense count-back, where his superior second round was enough to clinch the coveted title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moon, a recent addition to the Seaton Carew membership after moving from Bedale Golf Club earlier in the year, boasts an impressive amateur pedigree.

In his younger days, he played consistently for Yorkshire, represented England Schools, and even competed internationally in Brazil after winning the UK elements of the Faldo Tour Series.

He grew up playing at Rotherham Golf Club alongside the likes of Danny Willett and, at one point, considered turning professional.

Moon said: “I used to play in those competitions consistently, big and international events. Changes in my life took over, I played less and lost a bit of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hadn’t been playing great leading up to the Seaton Salver, but I just found my swing the week before and going into it I felt confident.”

Moon is a physiotherapist and is the sports lead at Pure Physiotherapy, who are launching new clinics in Newcastle, where the company is partnering with a sports injury clinic.

After joining Seaton Carew in October, Moon has quickly settled into his new club.

He said: "It is exciting to be at Seaton Carew because the team are constantly wanting to improve a fantastic course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is never going to be the finished product because they are always looking for what’s next to achieve. That’s nice to know and I am happy to be a member.”

Moon wants his latest victory to be a significant stepping stone.

He said: “The dream for any decent player is to kick on from a good win, shoot some good scores and play in bigger events and one day turn pro. Maybe I am too old for that at 33, but I am playing as well as I have done for a long time and I want to play full-time.”

Having previously won events like the Sheffield Plate and reached the semi-finals of the English Amateur Championship, Moon is no stranger to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it has been a while since I held a trophy like this," said Moon with a smile.

"It used to be a little more frequent, but it was nice to be back in that position, to win the Seaton Salver was the cherry on the icing of the cake.”