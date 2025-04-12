Easington's Joe Weightman in Leeds Student Fight Win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's Joe Weightman loves his life as a student in Leeds and especially as he's just won his second boxing match on the Leeds Fight Club promotion which gives novice boxers from the Yorkshire city's three universities the opportunity 'to prove what they're made of' in the ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Beckett PE student Weightman was ‘nervous but excited prior to the bout. Six minutes of heavyweight battle which proved that commitment to intense training pays off.’

Twenty-year-old Weightman attended Easington Academy and then Hartlepool Sixth Form College but now ‘enjoys living in Leeds, living alone and looking after myself with the aim of becoming a strength and conditioning coach after I’ve been travelling.’ He sold about twenty tickets with friends coming from the north-east and whose vocal singing that ‘there’s only one Joe Weightman’ helped carry him to a split decision victory against sports science student Rico.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Leeds Fight Club was established against a backdrop of declining mental health and the often-isolating nature of social media,’ said organiser Rinor Ejupi, 24. ‘The aim is to give students opportunity to achieve by making themselves feel initially uncomfortable but later proud with improved self-confidence. Joe is typical of our boxers. Good at sport but hadn’t previously tasted the thrill of combat. There’s no shortage of volunteers including this time Jeffrey from California and Pavlo from Ukraine. Our events are now an integral part of the dynamic Leeds student sports scene and have already raised over a thousand for charity this year.’

Weightman takes advice from his corner

'I enjoyed the glamour and the glitz of the show,’ added Weightman. ‘I felt confident as I walked out bare-chested to roars of support. I'm keen to box again perhaps with an England Boxing club. It'll be exciting to see where it leads. I'd encourage any student to give it a go.'