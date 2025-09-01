FC Juniors have a productive pre-season

u/7 Galactico win Greatham tournament

14 tournament wins 10 runners up spot well done to all the other teams who took part in tournaments

U7 Galacticos

The U7 Galacticos were in dominant form at the Greatham FC tournament. FC won all of their games, playing lovely football, scoring freely and not conceding any goals all day.

Well done to Louie, Reece, Blake, William and Arthur who were all outstanding. The lads are next in action on Friday, after being invited to the Academy of Light to play against Sunderland Academy, before starting their league campaign at the weekend.

u/14 Stags win Peterlee tournament

U9 Greatham Open Tournament U9 Reds

Runners up against a strong team in Leon Whites, the lads gave everything, battled hard and took a Russell Fosters Prem team to penalties in the final.

FC Whites U9s win Greatham Tournament

A superb day for FC Whites in the annual Greatham tournament. The write up below from one of our parents sums up the day perfectly.

The seven lads entered the tournament with no subs, and they played their socks off! From start to finish, the effort, passion, and teamwork on display were incredible.

Marco was absolutely on fire today. The best we’ve seen him play. He was everywhere, showing confidence, skill, and composure. A well-deserved Player of the Tournament! He also smashed in some outstanding goals, showing real striker’s instinct and calm finishing under pressure.

Up front with Hugo, they both worked brilliantly together, great movement, slick passing, and always finding space. Hugo got himself some brilliant goals, linking up beautifully with Marco and Samson. The chemistry between them was top class.

In the middle, Samson pulled the strings and dictated the tempo. His vision and passing were a real highlight, and he was rewarded with superb goals of his own. One was a real rocket that left the keeper no chance. On top of that, he provided some outstanding assists to set up his teammates.

Out wide, Tommy and Freddie used the wings superbly, pushing the team forward and getting the ball into the right areas. Their work rate and positioning gave the team constant attacking options.

In defence, Ally and Henry were like a brick wall. Nothing was getting past them. Ally made some unbelievable tackles and driving runs up the pitch, while Henry was fearless in every challenge, showing off new skills and confident turns to keep the ball away from danger.

Between the posts, Freddie and Tommy were solid as ever keeping a clean sheet with cat-like reflexes and brave stops. They threw themselves into everything, showing true commitment.

It was unreal from all of the Whites today. Every single player gave their all and played their part. The skill, teamwork, and determination they showed proved they deserved to lift the trophy as winners of the U9s Tier 2 Greatham Tournament!

We look forward to our other three lads joining us as the season begins next week.

Stags win Peterlee tournament.

Peterlee Tournament - The Stags have had a great summer - four tournaments, one win and three second places so far, and the big news that the TJFA were promoting us from Division 9 up to Division 6 which means we have an incredibly difficult season ahead but one I’m sure the boys will embrace.

They started the group stage with an opening fixture against Washington United Black the Stags started slow and couldn’t get the ball moving, but burst into life when Mush went 1v1 with keeper went to shoot and defender smashed him from behind in the box and referee gave a corner. The referee constantly penalised the team and booked skipper OGH when he shouted for a penalty after Tom was pushed in the box. Stags stayed on the front foot despite things not going our way, Stags went 1-0 up on 17 minutes when skipper OGH fired home a penalty after handball in the box. It was a challenging game for the wrong reasons but a win is a win.

Second game was against the hosts Peterlee Town who had some familiar faces in there squad but the Stags were not at there best and were getting out battled by Peterlee, despite numerous chances the Stags were wasteful in front of goal, on 17 when Archie fired home to make it 1/0 and then on 19 mins Joseph bullet header made it 2-0

Third group game was against Newton Aycliffe Blacks who were also unbeaten so it was all to play for, it was competitive opening but we caused our own problems by not doing the basics correctly, on 7 minutes Some Mush scored the goal of tournament as he beat 2 men cut inside and curled it in the top corner from 20 yds to make it 1-0.

On 10 mins it was 2-0 when Archie was fouled in the box and the skipper allowed him to slot home the penalty. On 12 minutes it was 3-0 Max Sanderson through ball and Kyle raced through the score.

On 15 minutes it was 4-0 when Tom raced through and fired through the keepers legs

On 18 minutes it was 5-0 when Archie chipped the keeper from 20yds. Great performance from the Stags to win group and make the semi finals.

Semi final is as against Roseberry Park Falcons and Stags went ahead in 30 seconds when Tom pressed the keeper and charged his kick down and into the net.

Stags were 2-0 up on 7 minutes when Some Mush raced through and slotted home

On 9 mins it was 3-0 when Tom fired home.

Stags conceded first goal of the tournament when the ball wasn’t dealt with in the full back area and Roseberry striker fired home.

Stags were comfortable and saw the game out for a 3-1 win and 5th final of pre season

In the final we played the unbeaten Whitelease Eagles and as in previous games we started slow and allowed the opposition to create confidence, we had a number of set pieces but didn’t make any count. On 10 minutes Some Mush scored an even better goal when he danced in the box beat 5 men and fired home.

1-0 half time.

Second half the Stags started on the front foot and Mush was running the show, Dunn should have made it 2-0 when he raced through but fired wide, it was 2-0 on 19 minutes when JT released Kyle to fire in near post.

It was 3-0 on 21 minutes when Kyle rifled home into top corner. Stags seemed to take foot off the pedal after the stoppage to the keeper and a lapse in concentration down the flank allowed the striker to fire home into the corner.

Stags ran out winners andPeterlee Tournament champions and to end a very successful pre season. Thanks to Peterlee for hosting and just want to put this out there, when we entered the tournament we were Division 9 winners and we have signed up with the right intentions, unfortunately some people didn’t see it that way.

For me the Stags players and parents conducted themselves with absolute class and we continue to run the team with grassroots at heart.

Player of the tournament was the impressive Some Mush Harvey Armes

FC Hartlepool Blues U12s

Blues took part in the Greatham Tournament this morning at Brierton and gave a strong account of themselves across five competitive matches.

In their opening game they faced Pools Youth Blues, who had defeated FC last week by a single goal. This time, however, FC came out on top thanks to a fine strike from Alex McPartlin, sealing a 1–0 victory.

Next up were Seaton Titans from the RFYL Premier Division. Despite a battling display, Blues were edged out 2–0 by a deservedly strong opponent — their only defeat of the day.

The team responded brilliantly, digging deep in tough conditions against the wind. Their final three group matches all finished 0–0, against Boro Rangers Whites, Leam Rangers and East Durham. The defence stood firm throughout, while Blues also carved out chances that could easily have turned one point into three.

Ultimately, Blues exited the tournament on goal difference, missing out only by goals scored. Nevertheless, the squad can be proud of their efforts, showing resilience, organisation, and flashes of attacking quality. With key players still to return, the signs look promising ahead of the new season, which kicks off next Sunday away at Whitby.

FC u10 Girls were back out this morning playing in their last pre season tournament at Billingham Synthonia before the season opener next week.

Outstanding team performance from the girls throughout the whole day coming 2nd in the group phase to book themselves another place in the Cup Final.

The final was a fiercely fought contestant against a very strong shotton colts team which ended in a 0-0 draw

Unfortunately the girls got beat on penalties in the final finishing the day off as overall cup runners up.

Absolutely ran there socks off all day. As usual played some excellent eye catching football and battled hard in every game.

The teamwork and communication was a joy to watch which was admired and complimented from opposition coaches and parents.