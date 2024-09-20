First Training Session for St. Francis Girls’ Football Teams a Huge Success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new St. Francis Girls Football Teams kicked off their inaugural training session this week, and it couldn’t have gone better

Coaches, parents, and players alike were overwhelmed with excitement as girls from across the area came together to take part in the club's latest effort to promote football for young girls.

Coach Lake, who trained the 9 to 10-year-old group, was especially impressed. A seasoned footballer with a wealth of experience on and off the pitch, Lake began playing at the age of four and spent most of her youth training with boys, as opportunities for girls were scarce. She even represented Middlesbrough during her younger years, giving her a deep understanding of the challenges and rewards of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was overwhelmed by the number of girls who came to the first open session," Lake said. "It was incredible to see how skilled some of them already are, and their passion for the game really shone through."

St Francis girls football

The session also saw Coach Kirsty, who is new to football coaching, leading the 7 to 8-year-old group. Inspired by her two sons, Sonny and Reu, who train with the St. Francis Shooting Stars Totts under Coach Kevin Brathwaite, Kirsty decided to step up and help guide the girls. Brathwaite’s dedication to coaching was a motivating factor for Kirsty, and she was thrilled by the turnout.

"It was amazing to see so many girls turn up, especially in my age group," Kirsty shared. "Some of these young girls have never kicked a ball before, but they showed so much determination and sass! They arrived a bit nervous, but they left with smiles on their faces, and that's why we do this."

The event was supported by Abbie Lewis, St. Francis’ Female Development Officer, who was delighted with the enthusiasm surrounding the first session. She praised both the coaches and the players for making it such a success, and gave a special mention to the St. Francis Women’s Team for coming to show their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re thrilled with how many girls showed up," Lewis said. "The coaches did an outstanding job, and it was heartwarming to see everyone from the St. Francis community getting involved. A big thank you to Jacob Donley-Morrell from the St. Francis Under-12s Royals for coming out to support the girls. It’s great to see boys and girls alike pushing for more opportunities in sports for young girls."

With such a strong start, the future looks bright for the St. Francis Girls Football Teams, and everyone involved is eager to see these talented young players grow in confidence and skill.