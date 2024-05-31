1 . Finn Cousin-Dawson

The 21-year-old has been released by League Two heavyweights Bradford despite an impressive campaign on-loan at National League North outfit Blyth Spartans. The versatile young defender, who was born in Stockton, was outstanding for the Spartans, making 44 league appearances and completing the fourth most passes of any player in the division. The former Northern Ireland under-21 international can play at centre-half or right-back and has links to the local area, so should fit the player profile outlined by Sarll in his summer update on Wednesday.The versatile young defender has just been released by Bradford but still looks set to have a good career in the game. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with National League North outfit Blyth Spartans, where he played 44 times and completed the fourth most passes of any player in the division. Capable of playing at centre-half or right-back, the Northern Ireland under-21 international could provide Pools with another useful option in defence to lighten the load on Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Photo: Paul Scott