By Robbie Stelling
Published 31st May 2024, 09:24 BST
With Tom Parkes, Luke Waterfall, Dan Dodds and David Ferguson all tied down ahead of next season, Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll might already have a good idea of his first choice back four, while teenage full-backs Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy add strength-in-depth. However, the new Pools boss could still be keen to bolster his back line – here are 10 defenders he could consider.
10 defenders new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll could consider to bolster his back line:
1. Finn Cousin-Dawson
The 21-year-old has been released by League Two heavyweights Bradford despite an impressive campaign on-loan at National League North outfit Blyth Spartans. The versatile young defender, who was born in Stockton, was outstanding for the Spartans, making 44 league appearances and completing the fourth most passes of any player in the division. The former Northern Ireland under-21 international can play at centre-half or right-back and has links to the local area, so should fit the player profile outlined by Sarll in his summer update on Wednesday.The versatile young defender has just been released by Bradford but still looks set to have a good career in the game. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with National League North outfit Blyth Spartans, where he played 44 times and completed the fourth most passes of any player in the division. Capable of playing at centre-half or right-back, the Northern Ireland under-21 international could provide Pools with another useful option in defence to lighten the load on Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Photo: Paul Scott
Sarll has signed the Welsh defender on loan twice, for Yeovil and Woking, so clearly rates the 24-year-old. Has been loaned out a staggering 10 times by parent club Crewe, where he has played 50 times, and spent last season at Boreham Wood. His seven-year association with the Railwaymen is set to come to an end this summer after the Alex opted to release the defender, meaning he's available on a free. On top of the fact that Sarll knows him well, the former Wales under-21 international has a lot to recommend him - a good footballer, athletic and with lots of experience at National League level. A move for Sass-Davies would provide cover at centre-half and allow Sarll to be flexible with his defensive shape if he so chooses. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Another defender who has enjoyed an impressive season with Blyth Spartans, Bodenham is available on a free after failing to agree a new deal at Croft Park, presumably because he wants to make the step up to full-time football. The left-footed centre-half was almost ever-present in the Spartans defence last term, turning out 45 times, and drew a lot of plaudits for his calm, composed and assured performances. The 24-year-old had a spell at South Shields and so could already be on head of football Joe Monks' radar. A move for the Welshman makes a lot of sense. Photo: Paul Scott
Just released by Grimsby, the 28-year-old defender has vast experience at National League level and could be just the type of player that appeals to Sarll. He captained Halifax to the National League play-offs in 2022 and was voted in the team of the season, earning a move to the Mariners following their promotion back to the Football League. He featured pretty regularly for Grimsby and was part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, playing the full 90 minutes of the famous win over then Premier League side Southampton. Given his record and reputation, he's unlikely to be short of interest and so Pools would have to move quickly. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
