10 things we learned as Pools boss Darren Sarll spoke to the press after his side returned for pre-season.

3 . Optimistic about the season ahead

Sarll is encouraging fans to be optimistic ahead of the new season. Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield dominated the last two National League campaigns but the division looks as though it could be more open this time, which might present an opportunity for a side like Pools, who finished in mid-table last term but have aspirations to challenge for promotion. Sarll wants to use pre-season to "practice winning" and is determined to "give something back" to Pools fans. He's confident he has the "foundations of a really good squad."Photo: Frank Reid