10 things we learned as Pools boss Darren Sarll spoke to the press after his side returned for pre-season.

Sarll was in fine form and the mood in camp appeared optimistic as Pools bid to close the gap between themselves and the National League play-offs, which stood at five places and 11 points last season. Here are 10 things we learned from the new boss.
1. Anthony Mancini will have to earn his place in the side
Sarll emphasised that the mercurial Frenchman, who managed just 14 appearances last season despite a blistering start to his Pools career, will have to prove his worth under the new regime. "This is a meritocracy, and he has to do enough to play."Photo: Frank Reid
2. Pools have recruited with a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 in mind
Sarll now has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, including Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One, Joe Grey, Luke Charman and Max Storey. The new boss, who could well have a selection headache in forward areas come August 10th, admitted that Pools had recruited with the two different shapes in mind.Photo: Frank Reid
3. Optimistic about the season ahead
Sarll is encouraging fans to be optimistic ahead of the new season. Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield dominated the last two National League campaigns but the division looks as though it could be more open this time, which might present an opportunity for a side like Pools, who finished in mid-table last term but have aspirations to challenge for promotion. Sarll wants to use pre-season to "practice winning" and is determined to "give something back" to Pools fans. He's confident he has the "foundations of a really good squad."Photo: Frank Reid
4. Pools will press from the front
Sarll's sides are renowned for their relentless press, and he intends for Pools to be no different. He believes his new recruits will have an important role in leading the press, which will start from the strikers. Sarll even intends to press opposition goalkeepers. "They're doing it, there's not a choice."Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.