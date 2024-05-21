10 things we learned from former Pools manager Kevin Phillips’ appearance on the Undr The Cosh podcast:
1. Phillips "met the criteria" for a new contract
The Pools boss said he "met the criteria" for a new contract but then "for whatever reason, they decided to let me go". He added that the decision left him feeling "surprised, very surprised".
2. The former Pools boss said he had a good relationship with chairman Raj Singh
Phillips said Singh was "excellent" with him until "that one minute phone call when he told me I was not going to be kept on".
3. He felt he did have the backing of the board
The former Sunderland striker told the podcast hosts, including former Pools and York frontman Jon Parkin, that Singh was supportive and backed him financially.
4. Phillips says Pools exit was "strange"
Phillips said that his exit from Pools after just three months and following the alleged withdrawal of a contract offer was "strange".
