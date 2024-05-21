10 things we learned after former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips appeared on the Undr The Cosh podcast.10 things we learned after former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips appeared on the Undr The Cosh podcast.
10 things we learned after former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips appeared on the Undr The Cosh podcast.

10 things we learned from former Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips' appearance on the Undr The Cosh podcast

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st May 2024, 09:23 BST
Kevin Phillips discussed his time as Hartlepool United manager, as well as his controversial exit, on the Undr The Cosh podcast – here’s everything he had to say.

10 things we learned from former Pools manager Kevin Phillips’ appearance on the Undr The Cosh podcast:

The Pools boss said he "met the criteria" for a new contract but then "for whatever reason, they decided to let me go". He added that the decision left him feeling "surprised, very surprised".

1. Phillips "met the criteria" for a new contract

The Pools boss said he "met the criteria" for a new contract but then "for whatever reason, they decided to let me go". He added that the decision left him feeling "surprised, very surprised". Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Phillips said Singh was "excellent" with him until "that one minute phone call when he told me I was not going to be kept on".

2. The former Pools boss said he had a good relationship with chairman Raj Singh

Phillips said Singh was "excellent" with him until "that one minute phone call when he told me I was not going to be kept on". Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The former Sunderland striker told the podcast hosts, including former Pools and York frontman Jon Parkin, that Singh was supportive and backed him financially.

3. He felt he did have the backing of the board

The former Sunderland striker told the podcast hosts, including former Pools and York frontman Jon Parkin, that Singh was supportive and backed him financially. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Phillips said that his exit from Pools after just three months and following the alleged withdrawal of a contract offer was "strange".

4. Phillips says Pools exit was "strange"

Phillips said that his exit from Pools after just three months and following the alleged withdrawal of a contract offer was "strange". Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.