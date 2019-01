Championship clubs have less than a week to strengthen their squads as they approach the business end of the season.

Who will sign? Who will leave? Here are 12 Championship deals the bookies (Oddschecker) are taking bets on - and the clubs who are favourites to sign them:

Interest in Heaton has cooled in recent weeks, however the BetVictor have listed him favourites at 5/4 to join Aston Villa.

The Blackburn man has been linked with a 20m move to the Premier League. Sky Bet have offered odds of 6/1 for him to join West Ham United.

King is keen to leave Leicester after being frozen out by Claude Puel. Sky Bet believes Nottingham Forest is his most likely destination at 2/1.

Brentford have reportedly set a 20m price tag on their prize asset. If he were to leave, a 5/1 shot believes it will be Aston Villa.

Having broken into the first-team set-up at Norwich this season, a 6/1 shot says swap England for Germany with RB Leipzig

Roofe was rumoured to be attracting interest from elsewhere - including Galatasaray 5/2.

Reach was briefly touted with a move to Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window, however BetVictor are backing Nottingham Forest as a possible destination at 4/1.

McCarthy is seeking regular first-team opportunities in a bid to recover from his leg break. Celtic are favourites to sign him but Aston Villa have a chance at 14/1.

A host of Premier League big guns have taken interest in the 18-year-old with Tottenham priced at a 8/1 shot sign him.