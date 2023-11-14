In recent seasons the National League has shown quality in an abundance.

Notts County, Stockport and Wrexham have all gone on to much better things after their stint in the National League, with Chesterfield looking to follow in their footsteps.

Traditionally quality clubs been promoted over the years, with average crowds and interest in the league rocketing as a result.

Here we take a look at the league’s proud history to bring you 13 facts you may not know.

1 . Most points Wrexham set the new benchmark with 111 points in the 2022/23 season. It beat the previous best set by Crawley of 105 in 2010/11.

2 . Longest in the league The longest tenured team currently competing in the National League is Aldershot Town, who have been competing in the National League since 2013/14

3 . Fallen giants There is one former Premier League club competing in the National League: Oldham Athletic.