News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United are unlikely to break these records any time soon.Hartlepool United are unlikely to break these records any time soon.
Hartlepool United are unlikely to break these records any time soon.

13 fascinating facts you may not know about the National League, including which club has the longest unbeaten run, who has been in the league longest and who the worst team ever is

In recent seasons the National League has shown quality in an abundance.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT

Notts County, Stockport and Wrexham have all gone on to much better things after their stint in the National League, with Chesterfield looking to follow in their footsteps.

Traditionally quality clubs been promoted over the years, with average crowds and interest in the league rocketing as a result.

Here we take a look at the league’s proud history to bring you 13 facts you may not know.

Get the latest Pools news here.

Wrexham set the new benchmark with 111 points in the 2022/23 season. It beat the previous best set by Crawley of 105 in 2010/11.

1. Most points

Wrexham set the new benchmark with 111 points in the 2022/23 season. It beat the previous best set by Crawley of 105 in 2010/11. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
The longest tenured team currently competing in the National League is Aldershot Town, who have been competing in the National League since 2013/14

2. Longest in the league

The longest tenured team currently competing in the National League is Aldershot Town, who have been competing in the National League since 2013/14 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
There is one former Premier League club competing in the National League: Oldham Athletic.

3. Fallen giants

There is one former Premier League club competing in the National League: Oldham Athletic. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Wrexham have the biggest average crowd over the course of a season with 9,973 last season. The average crowd around the league was 3,378.

4. Crowd pullers

Wrexham have the biggest average crowd over the course of a season with 9,973 last season. The average crowd around the league was 3,378. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueNotts CountyWrexhamChesterfield