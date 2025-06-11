Hartlepool United could well be in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer - here are 18 forwards Pools could consider signing.
Hartlepool United are at risk of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey this summer.
Although Pools have offered the frontmen new deals, neither have signed and there are growing concerns that both could be set to leave in the coming weeks. Here are some attackers Pools might look to in case either need replacing.
A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime. Among six players set to leave Oldham this summer, the frontman scored 17 goals in 32 games during a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone last season. Is unlikely to be short of suitors over the coming weeks. Scored 16 goals in 47 games for Rochdale last season, including nine in seven during a prolific spell in September. Fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of the campaign but is likely to attract interest this summer. Was released by Rochdale following their defeat in the play-offs last month. Recently released by Luton but impressed during two separate spells on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring 17 goals in 72 games. Is rumoured to have caught the attention of Southend. The frontman is a free agent having left Peterborough despite an impressive loan spell at League Two side Swindon last season, scoring 13 goals in 44 games. Enjoyed a prolific spell in the National League with Chesterfield, bagging 25 goals in 31 matches in the 2021/22 season, before securing a move to the Posh. Was also a popular figure at the likes of Oxford City, where he notched 29 goals in the 2018/campaign, as well as Boreham Wood, where he finished the following season with 19 goals in 37 appearances. Might well be holding out for a move to the Football League. Pools are in need of some extra firepower this summer and the experienced frontman, who is often linked with a move to the North East, is set to be available on a free following his release by League Two Walsall. Was prolific at Gateshead earlier in his career and has scored goals for the likes of Mansfield and Walsall in recent years, bagging a hat-trick for the Saddlers against Pools on the opening day of the 2022/23 season. The Fylde stalwart remains under contract at Mill Farm but might be tempted by the prospect of a return to the National League after the Coasters were relegated. His 20 goals in 46 games means the attacking-midfielder, who always impresses against Pools, will have no shortage of suitors this summer. Would require a fee, but could well be worth it. The 30-year-old has scored 107 goals in 171 games in the North West. Pools might well be in the market for a Joe Grey replacement this summer and Thomas is available on a free following his release by Leeds. The fleet-footed youngster scored three times in 21 games for Halifax last season and looked lively against Pools back in March, while he impressed during a brief stint at York at the beginning of the campaign, finding the net twice in 10 matches. Continue Reading
