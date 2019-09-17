21 iconic photos from Middlesbrough's incredible UEFA Cup run
It's 15 years ago this week since Middlesbrough made their debut in a major European competition after qualifying for the 2004/05 UEFA Cup – and what a journey it turned out to be.
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 19:01 pm
From their first game against Czech side Banik Ostrava to reaching the final in 2006, we’ve picked out 21 iconic pictures from the Teessiders’ European adventure. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to look back on some of the most memorable moments.