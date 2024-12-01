Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of Pools fans from the goalless draw with league leaders Barnet?Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of Pools fans from the goalless draw with league leaders Barnet?
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of Pools fans from the goalless draw with league leaders Barnet?

24 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters cheering on their side against league leaders Barnet

By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Dec 2024, 06:15 BST
More than 3,500 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance as Pools battled to a goalless draw against National League leaders Barnet to keep themselves within striking distance of the top seven. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?

More than 3,500 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance as Pools battled to a goalless draw against National League leaders Barnet.

More than 3,500 Pools fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday.

1. Pools kept a fourth successive home league clean sheet

Photo: Frank Reid

More than 3,500 Pools fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

2. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Photo: Frank Reid

More than 3,500 Pools fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

3. Brad Young made a superb late save to deny Nik Tavares

Photo: Frank Reid

More than 3,500 Pools fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

4. Pools are now unbeaten in their last six games at the Prestige Group Stadium

Photo: Frank Reid

