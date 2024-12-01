Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of Pools fans from the goalless draw with league leaders Barnet?

More than 3,500 Hartlepool United supporters were in attendance as Pools battled to a goalless draw against National League leaders Barnet to keep themselves within striking distance of the top seven. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?