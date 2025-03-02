Although Pools produced a much improved performance, the prolific Ollie Pearce made the difference when he capitalised on a rare mistake by midfielder Nicky Featherstone to score his 22nd goal of the season five minutes before half time. Pools created chances of their own and hit the woodwork through Luke Charman while substitute Mani Dieseruvwe missed a golden opportunity to equalise four minutes after his introduction when he blasted over from close range with the goal at his mercy. While there were positives for Pools, Anthony Limbrick's side have only won one of their last 10 matches and have failed to score in nine of their home games this term. York, meanwhile, kept the pressure on league leaders Barnet and completed the double over their rivals in the process. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from another frustrating day for Poolies.
24 more brilliant photos of Hartlepool United fans cheering on their side against rivals York - gallery
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 00:03 BST
There were almost 5,000 fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium to watch Hartlepool United take on title-chasing York on Saturday.
