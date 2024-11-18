Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan photos from the goalless draw with Eastleigh?
1. Pools made it three home league games unbeaten with stalemate against Eastleigh
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
2. This fan showed his support with a Pools cap and scarf
3. This Poolie was in high spirits ahead of the game
4. Lennie Lawrence admitted he had "no arguments" with the referee's decision to send Dan Dodds off
