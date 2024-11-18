Take a look through even more fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh.Take a look through even more fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh.
Take a look through even more fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh.

40 more fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their team as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:19 GMT
There were more than 3,600 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on Saturday. The home side had defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes but dominated large parts of the game and almost snatched all three points in added time when Joe McDonnell produced a sharp save to deny Luke Charman. Here's a look at some more of the best fan photos following another home clean sheet for Pools.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan photos from the goalless draw with Eastleigh?

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

1. Pools made it three home league games unbeaten with stalemate against Eastleigh

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

2. This fan showed his support with a Pools cap and scarf

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

3. This Poolie was in high spirits ahead of the game

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

4. Lennie Lawrence admitted he had "no arguments" with the referee's decision to send Dan Dodds off

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Eastleigh
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice