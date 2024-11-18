Take a look through even more fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh.

There were more than 3,600 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on Saturday. The home side had defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes but dominated large parts of the game and almost snatched all three points in added time when Joe McDonnell produced a sharp save to deny Luke Charman. Here's a look at some more of the best fan photos following another home clean sheet for Pools.