Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?

43 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United fans supporting their team during the goalless draw with Halifax

Almost 4,000 Hartlepool United fans turned out to watch their side keep a fifth clean sheet in seven games as Pools drew 0-0 with Halifax Town on Saturday. It was the fourth successive draw at the Prestige Group Stadium with some frustrated supporters even booing manager Darren Sarll's divisive decision to substitute talismanic striker Mani Dieservuwe for the second week in a row. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos.