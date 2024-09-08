Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?placeholder image
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?

43 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United fans supporting their team during the goalless draw with Halifax

By Robbie Stelling
Published 8th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 12:57 BST
Almost 4,000 Hartlepool United fans turned out to watch their side keep a fifth clean sheet in seven games as Pools drew 0-0 with Halifax Town on Saturday. It was the fourth successive draw at the Prestige Group Stadium with some frustrated supporters even booing manager Darren Sarll's divisive decision to substitute talismanic striker Mani Dieservuwe for the second week in a row. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos.

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax.

1. Poolies young and old packed into the Prestige Group Stadium to support their side

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax.

2. Almost 4,000 Pools fans were in attendance at the weekend

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax.

3. "I can't talk - I'm at Pools!"

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax.

4. Modelling the popular new home shirt

Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during Saturday's stalemate with Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid

