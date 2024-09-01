43 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their team in the goalless draw with Braintree
By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:48 BST
Around 3,500 Hartlepool United fans crowded into the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday to watch their side battle to a goalless draw with strugglers Braintree after having skipper Luke Waterfall sent off, his second red card in three matches. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from the match.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan images from Saturday's goalless draw with Braintree?
1. Checking the team news before kick-off
Hartlepool United fans supporting their side during the goalless draw with Braintree. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.