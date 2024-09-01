Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's bumper fan gallery?

43 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their team in the goalless draw with Braintree

Around 3,500 Hartlepool United fans crowded into the Prestige Group Stadium on Saturday to watch their side battle to a goalless draw with strugglers Braintree after having skipper Luke Waterfall sent off, his second red card in three matches. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from the match.