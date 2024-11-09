Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from the trip to National League leaders York City?
1. These young fans were showing their support
Almost 1,500 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to support their side at National League leaders York. Photo: Frank Reid
2. This moustachioed Poolie was part of a packed out away end
Almost 1,500 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to support their side at National League leaders York. Photo: Frank Reid
3. This fan takes in the thrilling action
Almost 1,500 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to support their side at National League leaders York. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Pools produced a spirited performance against the league leaders
Almost 1,500 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to support their side at National League leaders York. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.