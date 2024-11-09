Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our special gallery of fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side at York?Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our special gallery of fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side at York?
44 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following their team at York City

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Nov 2024, 21:23 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 21:25 BST
1,447 Hartlepool United fans made the short trip to watch their side take on National League leaders York City on Saturday. Here's a selection of some of the best photos from the day.

Almost 1,500 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to support their side at National League leaders York.

1. These young fans were showing their support

2. This moustachioed Poolie was part of a packed out away end

3. This fan takes in the thrilling action

4. Pools produced a spirited performance against the league leaders

