With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. These young fans had their photo taken during May's open training session
With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid
2. This pair met Pools goalkeeper Joel Dixon
With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid
3. Waving for the camera
With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid
4. Testing out the hallowed turf
With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid