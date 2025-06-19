With less than two months until the new campaign kicks off, we've taken a look back at some of the best fan photos from the 2024/25 season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?placeholder image
46 of the best photos of Hartlepool United fans from 2024/25 season - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Hartlepool United's new National League season is edging ever closer.

1. These young fans had their photo taken during May's open training session

2. This pair met Pools goalkeeper Joel Dixon

3. Waving for the camera

4. Testing out the hallowed turf

