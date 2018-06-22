5 places to watch England’s World Cup clash with Panama in Hartlepool

England continue their World Cup campaign on Sunday - but where in Hartlepool can you watch the game?

The Three Lions kicked-off their tournament with a fine 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday evening, leaving the nation enthused ahead of their second game against Panama.

Where will you be watching the World Cup?

And plenty of fans are expected to make the most of this weekend’s fixture - and the early 1pm kick-off - and head out to catch the action.

But where in Hartlepool is best to watch the game?

Here’s five places you can catch the action on Sunday afternoon:

The Mill House Inn

Harry Kane at England's match against Tunisia. Picture: PA.

A favourite with football supporters in the town due to its close proximity to Victoria Park, the Mill House Inn is the ideal place to watch the game.

With plenty of smaller televisions and a big screen in place, you won’t have to peek around corners to try and catch a glimpse of the action.

The pub are even offering several drinks deals during the tournament, including four-pint pitchers for £10.

Expect a lively atmosphere - especially if England seal another three points.

Rium Terrace, Hartlepool TS24 8AP

The Golden Lion

Further out of the city centre, but perfect if you want a bite to eat while enjoying the football.

The Golden Lion is offering a special meal deal during the Panama game, with punters able to pick up hot beef, roast potatoes and a pint for just £6.50.

With a roaring fire and plenty of comfortable seating, this is a great option if you’re wanting to take in the game in more relaxed surroundings.

Dunston Rd, Hartlepool TS26 0EN

The Causeway Inn

Another popular Hartlepool haunt, this pub is undoubtedly a football fan’s paradise.

Not only are they showing every World Cup game - including this England outing - but there’s also a host of other activities going on.

As well as running drink deals, the Causeway also has a vibrant pool room complete with its own television - so you don’t have to miss a second of the action.

Plus, a well-presented beer garden means you can soak up the weekend sunshine while catching the action.

Church Row, Hartlepool TS24 7QT

Raby Arms - Village Pub and Kitchen

Situated in Hart Village, this quaint pub offers a laid-back viewing experience.

Equipped with several screens, including a newly-fitted projector, it’ll be easy to catch the action in the pub’s bottom bar.

Everybody will be left satisfied in the drink department, with a range of real ales and their own gin emporium on offer alongside an extensive non-alcoholic selection.

Food is available too - and receives rave reviews.

Front St, Hartlepool TS27 3AJ

The Stag & Monkey

If you’re looking for a family-friendly venue to watch the game then this will certainly fit the bill.

The chain pub is showing every game at the tournament and coupling them with a range of excellent deals on food and drink.

Children are welcome to catch the game on one of the several screens throughout the building while adults can benefit from a great range of drinks.

And if you need any more incentive to make the visit, their Facebook page has been offering the chance to win a £30 bar tab ahead of England fixtures.

Brenda Rd, Hartlepool TS25 1SD