More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

50 brilliant fan photos of Hartlepool United supporters cheering on their side against Altrincham - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Feb 2025, 02:50 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 10:56 GMT
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham.

Pools had chances and struck the post in the first half through Mani Dieseruvwe, while Gary Madine had three bites at David Ferguson's corner but couldn't quite force the ball over the line in the second period. In the end, Altrincham's clinicality and killer instinct made the difference as late goals from Regan Linney, his 15th in 16 games, and substitute Lucas Weaver condemned Pools to a first defeat under head coach Anthony Limbrick despite a 96th minute header from Nicky Featherstone. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a disappointing night.

More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. Catching up with H'Angus

More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

2. It was another cold night for Pools fans

More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

3. Smiling for the camera

More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

4. Pools suffered their third home defeat of the season

More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:AltrinchamGary Madine
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice