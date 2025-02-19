Pools had chances and struck the post in the first half through Mani Dieseruvwe, while Gary Madine had three bites at David Ferguson's corner but couldn't quite force the ball over the line in the second period. In the end, Altrincham's clinicality and killer instinct made the difference as late goals from Regan Linney, his 15th in 16 games, and substitute Lucas Weaver condemned Pools to a first defeat under head coach Anthony Limbrick despite a 96th minute header from Nicky Featherstone. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a disappointing night.
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United supporters braved the bitter cold to support Pools during Tuesday night's defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham.
