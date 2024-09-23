It saw Pools relegated from the Football League along with Rochdale, before finding their new life in the National League tough.

But, no matter how rough it was, Pools fans backed their side in great numbers up and down the land.

Our photographer Frank Reid took these pictures of just some of the fans who followed the side in last year. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more Pools news, here.

1 . Pools 0 Stoke City 3 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Pools 0 Stoke City 3 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster:f Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Rovers 0 Hartlepool United 1 Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023. Photo: Mark Fletcher:f Photo Sales