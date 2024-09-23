Hartlepool United fans during the defeat at Chesterfield on 28th August 2023.Hartlepool United fans during the defeat at Chesterfield on 28th August 2023.
50 cracking pictures of the brilliant Hartlepool United fans who backed their side during some tough days in 2023

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Sadly, 2023 was a year to forget for Pools fans.

It saw Pools relegated from the Football League along with Rochdale, before finding their new life in the National League tough.

But, no matter how rough it was, Pools fans backed their side in great numbers up and down the land.

Our photographer Frank Reid took these pictures of just some of the fans who followed the side in last year. Take a look and see who you know.

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

1. Pools 0 Stoke City 3

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

2. Pools 0 Stoke City 3

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster:f

Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023.

3. Doncaster Rovers 0 Hartlepool United 1

Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023. Photo: Mark Fletcher:f

Hartlepool United fans celebrate Daniel Kemp scoring a goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the University of Bradford Stadium on 18th March 2023.

4. Bradford City 2 Hartlepool United 2

Hartlepool United fans celebrate Daniel Kemp scoring a goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the University of Bradford Stadium on 18th March 2023. Photo: Mike Morese

