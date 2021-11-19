The Irish midfielder has missed the last three matches for Pools in all competitions and Saturday’s match against the League Two leaders is likely to come slightly too soon.

He is set to be one of three absentees for interim manager Antony Sweeney with Jordan Cook (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) also out.

But after Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay win at Wycombe Wanderers which saw the side return to the North East at 5:30am on Wednesday morning, Sweeney has had to manage the squad carefully this week.

“We've got some weary bodies but by the end of the day I’ll know a lot more – I don’t expect many players to be missing,” he said.

“There were a few knocks after Tuesday but the majority will train today.

"Gav will join the group for the first time today, Saturday may be too soon for him as it’s the first time he’s done group training in around 10 days.

"Jordan Cook is close to making a return to training but he’s still out and will be missing Saturday.

“Bar that, it’s the usual aches and knocks going into games and whether that’s enough to rule anyone out, I hope not but we'll see.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett revealed earlier this week that Burey had suffered a slight set-back in his recovery with Pools initially hopeful of seeing him back at the club before the end of the month.

“I’m unsure with Tyler to be honest,” Sweeney added. "The medical staff are liaising with Millwall. I'm not 100-per-cent sure where he's at but there are no major issues.

“He is one of those where because he’s back at Millwall doing his rehab, yes we want him back as soon as possible but we’ve got enough on our plate to be worrying about players who aren’t available to us at this moment in time and aren’t our players.

"Millwall will send him back when he’s medically fit to be sent back. We’ll assess where he’s at from there but the quicker we can get him back the better.”

