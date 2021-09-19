‘A tough watch’ – Hartlepool United fans react to goalless draw at Oldham Athletic
Hartlepool United fans have had their say following Saturday’s goalless draw at Oldham Athletic.
It was Pools’ first point away from Victoria Park in League Two this season and one that keeps them in the play-off places after eight games.
But up against a crisis club who sat rock bottom of the table, some Poolies saw it as a missed opportunity to secure that first win on the road.
Manager Dave Challinor admitted his side weren’t at their best at Boundary Park but was content to secure a draw.
Here’s how some supporters reacted on Twitter…
@MbwLdurham: “It was a shocking performance, the only plus was we got a point. DC has got to find another way to play away from home, as it’s not working, we’re getting dominated in midfield, their keeper never had to make one save, also now more pressure on to win at home.”
@HallyHUFC: “An away point is always welcome but that was a tough watch. The lack of quality options and pace up top is a massive concern.”
@Mickyburns12: “What a poor match, just as well Oldham were nearly as bad as us. I know it's a point away from home, but that was awful. The fans were once again brilliant, let's hope DC gets them going next weekend. POOR.”
@Danthom03: “1 goal in 4 games, 1 away point all season, yet still in the play-offs. That shows how important home form is. As long as we keep winning at home, these dreary away performances won’t be too much to worry about. If we lose next week, I may start to sweat.”
Read More
@GoodLaughTerry: “Decent point all things considered. Tough game against Exeter next Saturday. We need to be better. I'm sure we'll raise the roof and spur them on to another home win though. NSD.”
@MarkReeve85: “Not a great game but a point is a point and a clean sheet. One thing to take from this is if we manage to keep Jamie Sterry beyond January I’ll be amazed.”
@Fatmark123: “Against a club in disarray. Perfect opportunity for 3 points. Let’s hopefully get back to wins at home as certainly pressure on whilst doing so poor away.”