But there is still all to play for with Boro trailing the play-off places by just three points with four games to go.
They are one of five teams fighting for the last two play-off spots ahead of a potentially season-defining Easter double-header.
Boro host Plymouth on Good Friday before a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday.
So can Boro get into that top six? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.
