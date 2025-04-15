But there is still all to play for with Boro trailing the play-off places by just three points with four games to go.

They are one of five teams fighting for the last two play-off spots ahead of a potentially season-defining Easter double-header.

Boro host Plymouth on Good Friday before a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday.

So can Boro get into that top six? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.