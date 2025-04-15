Middlesbrough are three points off the play-offs following successive defeats.Middlesbrough are three points off the play-offs following successive defeats.
AI says these will be the teams who contest the Championship's play-offs as Bristol City, Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesborough and Millwall fight for a top six finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
Boro have missed an opportunity following back-to-back defeats.

But there is still all to play for with Boro trailing the play-off places by just three points with four games to go.

They are one of five teams fighting for the last two play-off spots ahead of a potentially season-defining Easter double-header.

Boro host Plymouth on Good Friday before a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday.

So can Boro get into that top six? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

100pts (+48)

1. Burnley

100pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+60)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+60) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+26)

3. Sheffield United

90pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+21)

4. Sunderland

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

