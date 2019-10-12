Aldershot Town 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, line-ups, goal updates and reaction from the EBB Stadium
Managerless Hartelpool United start life after Craig Hignett at Aldershot Town this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 14:59 pm
Antony Sweeney will take charge as caretaker for the first time following Craig Hignett’s sacking as manager on Thursday.
Pools go into the game looking for only their second win in eight National League matches following an inconsistent run of form that ultimately led to Hignett’s dismissal. Their previous match ended in a 2-1 defeat at Stockport County.
