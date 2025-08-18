The frontman opened his Pools account on his home debut, sending Mason Terry the wrong way from the penalty spot as his new side secured their first win of the season. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United striker Alex Reid was delighted to get off the mark after scoring the second goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Braintree Town.

There is plenty of pressure on the 29-year-old's shoulders after Pools fended off considerable competition to secure his signature over the summer. Reid arrives at Victoria Park following a prolific loan spell with Wealdstone last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 games as he helped the Stones beat the drop. The frontman also faces the unenviable task of replacing the hugely popular Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 matches in the North East before signing for Rochdale over the summer. Given their similar profiles and the fact that Reid is, more or less, a direct replacement for the talismanic Dieseruvwe, it's inevitable that this season will be one of comparisons between the two men. So, when Reid drew a blank against Yeovil on the opening weekend while Dieseruvwe marked his Dale debut with a match-winning brace against Boreham Wood, it was no huge surprise to see fans already asking questions about their new front line.

Reid spoke candidly in the week, revealing his frustration at his own performance in Somerset and expressing his determination to open his account on his home debut. His chance came 10 minutes into the second half after Braintree skipper George Langston, who was sent off in the process, committed a foul in his own area. Reid stepped up and sent West Ham loanee Mason Terry the wrong way from the penalty spot, bagging his first Pools goal and making sure of three points for Simon Grayson's side.

"Goals are important, obviously I'll be judged at the end of the season on how many goals I've scored," Reid told The Red Radio.

"It's always nice to get off the mark nice and quickly. More importantly, it's a goal and a win, it's about winning games and building momentum."