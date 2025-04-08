Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed Mani Dieseruvwe as a "winner" after he scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's victory over relegated Ebbsfleet.

Remarkably given the 30-year-old's impressive goalscoring return, there is a sense that this season has been a frustrating one for the talismanic frontman. Having scored a career-best 25 goals last term, including 23 in the National League, big things were expected of the popular forward. While he is set to finish as his side's top-scorer for the second season running having reached double figures for the third consecutive campaign, Dieseruvwe looks likely to fall well short of last term's tally.

To repeat his heroics from last season was always going to be a tall order, especially in a side managed by the likes of Darren Sarll and Lennie Lawrence, both far more pragmatic than John Askey and Kevin Phillips, under whom Dieseruvwe thrived. Even so, there have been some particularly testing moments for the former Sheffield Wednesday, Salford and Halifax striker, who has cut a forlorn figure at times this term. Having been the first name on the teamsheet throughout last season, Dieseruvwe lost his place in the side under Darren Sarll after scoring just twice in his first 11 appearances, responding by coming off the bench to score his first Pools hat-trick in a remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton in October. He found himself on the bench again under Anthony Limbrick, starting three successive matches as a substitute. The frontman has since regained his place in the XI, scoring two goals in his last three games, but there's little doubt that this season has been far more challenging for the powerful forward.

Hanging over a large part of the campaign has been the issue of Dieseruvwe's future. The frontman is out of contract in the summer and has not signed a new deal which was offered to him earlier in the campaign, making him one of a number of high profile players Pools are at risk of losing at the end of the season. Things have become even more complicated since the resignation of chairman Raj Singh, leaving Pools in a precarious position and, presumably, unable to negotiate new deals until funding is secured. Of course, a takeover could bolster the chances of keeping Dieseruvwe in the North East if new owners are able to table an improved offer, but the clock is ticking and it would not be a surprise were a number of other clubs interested in luring the attacker away from the Prestige Group Stadium.

Despite scoring an impressive 15 goals, there is a sense that this season has been a frustrating one for the talismanic frontman. Picture by Frank Reid.

For now at least, Dieseruvwe's focus will remain, in large part, on the final five games of the National League season. Dieseruvwe scored three goals in the last five matches in the 2023/24 campaign and might need to do even better this time around if Pools are to have any chance of gatecrashing the play-offs; Limbrick's side will likely need to take maximum points between now and the end of the season and hope results elsewhere go in their favour. Having restored him to the side last month, the Pools head coach has hailed Dieseruvwe's role on and off the pitch.

"I'm happy for him. It's been a tough season, there's no doubt about that," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He wasn't happy when he wasn't in the team, but you wouldn't have known it in training. He trains well and he rallies the troops; he's a winner, he just wants to win. He wants to win so badly. Even after the game he wasn't happy with how he played, he was disappointed in his own performance.

"Credit to him, I sort of only just caught the goal a little bit but it looked a very good goal and a good finish."